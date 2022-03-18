Kim Kardashian’s day out with ‘babies’ Pete Davidson and Maybach

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a special yet casual ride out in her customised Maybach with beau Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a special yet casual ride out on Thursday with her two ‘babies’; her customised Maybach and her beau Pete Davidson.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple stopped at an In-N-Out Burger drive-thru in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, with Kim in the driving seat and Pete sat shotgun.

Once at the drive-thru window, Kim partially rolled down her window to place an order for herself and her boyfriend. Once done, she handed the employee a generous tip before speeding off in her luxury Sedan.

Despite her ex-beau Kanye West’s repeated online assaults, Kim looked at-ease with Pete and rocked a casual aesthetic with minimal makeup and a low-cut black top.

Kim’s luxury $185,950 ride was introduced to her fans recently in an interview with Vogue, in which she explained: “I love everything about it, painting the emblem grey, if I were to pick one [the Maybach] - that's my baby right there!”