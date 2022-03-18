Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘share a bed’ despite royal tradition

File Footage





Royal tradition dictates that married couples sleep in separate beds, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to bring in a new wave, reported Express UK.

While the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, were known to sleep apart in separate beds keeping in line with aristocratic customs, Kate and William are said to be injecting a more modern thought into the monarchy.

The couple share a four-storey apartment at Kensington Palace with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis; it serves as the Cambridge’s administrative office and is also close to their children’s school.

It is said that the apartment has the option for Kate and William to have separate sleeping spaces, but they refuse to utilise them as so, instead sharing a bedroom like regular married couples.

This fact was further cemented by a 2013 report by The Daily Mail, which revealed that Kate and William purchased a special bed when they temporarily moved to Anglesey, as they missed their bed.

The publication even tracked down the bed model that they purchased: “The bed in question is called Natural Choice 4500 and boasts of ‘sumptuous cashmere, silk, cotton and wool fillings.”