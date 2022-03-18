PM Imran Khan rules out imposing governor's rule in Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a televised address to the nation on November 3, 2021. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out imposing governor's rule in Sindh, sources told Geo News Friday, but decided to move the Supreme Court against disgruntled members of the ruling PTI.

Chairing the PTI’s political committee meeting today, the prime minister vowed to battle the Opposition and was confident of the failure of the no-confidence motion against him.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had a day earlier proposed the premier take the step in order to stop "horse-trading" taking place at the Sindh House.

During the meeting, the majority of the participants opposed the move after the interior minister presented a summary in this regard.

"Only two federal ministers backed the idea," sources said.

The PM, however, directed to deliberate further on the issue, saying the situation will deteriorate further by imposing the governor's rule.

The Sindh House grabbed the spotlight after it came to light Thursday that around 24 PTI MNAs were residing at the Sindh House in Islamabad — and some of them had publicly announced to go against the party.

Hours later, the prime minister called a meeting of the senior party leadership and directed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the disgruntled members.

In a press conference after the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said all disgruntled PTI MPs who have sought refuge in Sindh House ahead of the no-confidence motion to return, assuring them that no action will be taken against them.

"I appeal all sellouts to comeback and fight according to the constitution," he said.

The interior minister claimed that the political situation that was worsening a few days ago is now moving towards "stability."

He further said that keeping in view the ongoing political situation in the country, a summary regarding the imposition of the governor's rule in Sindh was presented to PM Imran Khan today but no decision has been taken yet on it.

The premier also directed the PTI leaders present in the meeting to ramp up the preparations for the March 27 rally — where the ruling party plans on gathering one million people, a day before the voting on the no-trust motion.

"All the lawmakers and party members should participate," he said.

"No matter how much money they spend to remove me, I will fight them," he said.

'No minus one'

PM Imran Khan also said that some people were talking about a "minus one" policy.

"This cannot happen in any scenario."

"Fortunately, they are requesting [...] this will boost our morale," he said, after MQM-P and PML-Q proposed a "minus Imran Khan" formula in a bid to save the PTI-led government.