Veteran Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Veteran Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets has reportedly been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in the capital Kyiv on Thursday. She was 67.

Confirming the death of Oksana, her troupe, the Young Theater, issued a statement that reads, "During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed."

Paying tribute to the talented actor, the theatre group also expressed their anger at the ongoing war. “Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!".

Filmmaker Florence Buchanan also paid tribute to the ate actress and wrote, “Revered Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed In Russian Rocket Attack. Yet another tragic civilian death.”

An awardee of the country's highest artistic honors, titled 'Honored Artist of Ukraine,' Shvets graduated from the theatre studio at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts. She even collaborated with the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kiev Theater of Satire, as per The Hollywood Reporter reported.