Pakistan-Australia T20I, ODI matches shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Twitter/File

ISLAMBAD: All the T20I and ODI matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi under the ongoing Pakistan vs Australia series have been shifted to Lahore, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Friday amid heightened political tensions in the Federal Capital.

The minister said that Pakistan's white-ball home series against Australia, slated to start March 29, will be hosted at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium

The government decided to move the matches keeping in view the situation in Islamabad which grows intense with the clock ticking towards the vote of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A bulk of the Australian white-ball team members are set to arrive in Lahore on March 24.

It was reported earlier that the changing political scenario and chance of a conflict-like situation in Islamabad has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prepare a contingency plan.



Pakistan have played two Tests against the touring team so far in the historic home series. The first Test was played in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi, which both concluded in draws.

