Trevor Noah 'heartbroken' at 'brother' Kanye West condition, wishes him best

Trevor Noah is sending love to Kanye West.

Noah, who came under fire for commenting on Kanye's toxic behaviour towards Kim Kardashian on social media, received a racial slur form the father-of-four. As a result, Kanye was banned from Instagram for 24 hours.

“All in together now… K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya,” wrote Kanye in his offensive slur.

Responding to his post, Noah confessed that his heart breaks to see Kanye in pain.

“Damn, here we go again,” Noah, 38, began his lengthy response.

“I thought differently about how I spent my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, s–t I still smile every time I put on a seatbelt because of you,” the Comedy Central personality shared.

He added: "You were a serious rapper who also knew not to take himself seriously. You effortlessly brought comedy into music and made us all smile while we rapped along."

Noah highlighted how mental health is more important than ever for Kanye.

"You're an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don't care if you support Trump and I don't care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain," he added.

"You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family. I've woken up too many times and read headlines about men who've killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you," added Noah.

"If you're just joking about it all and I'm an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I'd rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave,"he said.

"I can't front though, K**n Baya is also funny as s**t," continued Noah.

In the end, Noah concluded his thoughts by sending out a prayer for Ye.

"Look after yourself my brother. Hopefully one day we'll all be laughing about this,"