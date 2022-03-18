‘SNL’s Chris Redd opens up on co-star Pete Davidson & Kanye West’s ongoing drama

Pete Davidson has grabbed all limelight for his ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian. However, the comedian has also been on the target of Kim’s ex Kanye West, who has been making public taunts on him.

While Davidson, who doesn’t have social media these days and hasn’t made any interview statements on the ongoing West’s drama, his Saturday Night Live co-star Chris Redd has commented on the current situation between two stars.

In an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show this week, Redd, 36, spoke about how Davidson is handling the ongoing drama.

“Pete is starting to talk again,” Redd said. "I think he's handling it well."

The Bust Down star, who has previously impersonated the Donda rapper on SNL, further said that he has restrained himself from making any jokes on Ye.

Redd said, "There is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of. I'm not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself, so I'm very aware of those things. His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of and his ego, but it’s never those things."

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder recently went Instagram official with Davidson and also spoke about their relationship for the first time during her The Ellen Show appearance.