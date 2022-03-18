Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian leave fans spellbound during a lunch date

Kendall Jenner showed off her vibrant new hair on lunch date with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in Los Angeles Wednesday.



The 26-year-old supermodel possibly would have gone unrecognised as she channelled a 1960s vibe in a grey mini-dress and black leather knee-high boots.

The fashionista completed her look with a black studded handbag and a pair of micro-shades, looking as stunning as ever, but Kendall's new vibrant copper hair was doing most of the talking.



Kendall's new red tresses are a far cry from her previous dark-haired looks, attracting massive applause from fans an friends.

Khloe Kardashian was looking equally as stylish in black patent trousers, a cropped black blouse and impressively giant hoop earrings during the outing.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian was seen defying the sunshine in a belted black leather mac with matching gloves and stiletto boots, looking amazing with her sisters Khloe and Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian spellbound the onlookers with their stunning appearance in the city, looking smashing in stylish outfits.