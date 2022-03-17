Stephanie Beatriz spills she recorded 'Waiting on a Miracle' while in labour

American actor Stephanie Beatriz has recently confessed that she recorded Waiting on a Miracle for hit animated film Encanto while in labour.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum in a shocking revelation admitted in a chat with Variety that she was actually enduring labour pains during the recording of one of her biggest Encanto hits.

Beatriz recently lent her voice to the acclaimed Disney blockbuster musical Encanto which came out on November 26, 2021.

During the interview, via ET Beatriz recalled, "I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out," as she shared how close she was to being incapable of singing the song entirely.



She then added, "I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like, 'Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!'"

Following the recording day, Beatriz's cute little Rosaline was born.

In another interview with Variety, the director of the movie Byron Howard explained that the crew was aware that Beatriz's due date was coming along soon enough but no one caught a hint on the day she gave her exceptional performance for the emotional and powerful song.

Howard confessed, "We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready."

Encanto saw great success after its release, especially where its soundtrack is concerned. It became Disney's highest-charting soundtrack, surpassing Frozen's Oscar-winning single Let It Go as the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit since 1995.