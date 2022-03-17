Tristan Thompson agrees people should move on post Khloé Kardashian relation

File Footage

Tristan Thompson appeared to be taking a positive route after he 'humiliated' Khloé Kardashian with paternity scandal.



Taking to Facebook-owned platform, the NBA star shared a quotation on Story as he encouraged people to stop living in their past.

“Let the past guide you rather than making you feel guilty,” the post read. “Let the future excite you rather than making you feel anxious.”

“Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future,” the 31-year-old basketball player’s picture read while he added two speaking emoji.

This came after Thompson wrote on his account to confess he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in January.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he said.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he continued.

Tristan expressed, “ have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."