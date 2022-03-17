Queen Elizabeth defies health concerns with public appearance

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth’s health seems to be on the mend with the monarch returning to royal engagements without the aid of a walking stick this week, reported Express UK.

According to reports, the 95-year-old monarch seemed to be in high spirits as she presented the Gold Medal for Poetry to a Guyanese poet for outstanding contributions to poetry.

The Queen also had an in-person audience with the Governor-General of Canada, Mary Simon, and her husband, on Tuesday at Windsor Castle.

The appearances came just a day after the Queen missed the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, with her son Prince Charles stepping in for her for the occasion.

Despite her absence, Queen Elizabeth renewed her lifelong pledge to serve the commonwealth nations in a special message addressed to Commonwealth nations on the day.

“In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service. Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time,” she had said.