Prince Harry speculated to 'disrespect' Kate Middleton in memoir

Prince Harry could disrespect future Queen, Kate Middleton, with his upcoming memoir, say experts.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield notes how the Duke of Sussex opting out of grandfather Prince Philip's memorial is 'just a silly excuse.'

Speaking to GB News, Ms Schofield noted: "If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their children did come to celebrate the life of Prince Philip at the end of this month, I can assure you that the Royal Family would go out of their way to make sure that they were safe and secure and that they had all of the security they needed.

"This is just a silly excuse to not come out and meet the Queen.

"I interviewed Richard Fitzwilliams, he said something to me and he says how arrogant and yucky it is to release this book during the Queen's Jubilee year that we're expecting at the end of the year.

"There are concerns about Harry disrespecting Camilla and God forbid, disrespecting perhaps the Duchess of Cambridge," Ms Schofield continued.

"I do think this is a mistake for Prince Harry," she noted.

"It's hard to sympathise with him, which is ultimately what Meghan and Harry are trying to get from people, when their actions don't match their words."

Regardless of the pressure from Penguin Random House for an explosive pace, Harry would have to be "very very careful” to ensure his book does not cause legal troubles, says royal expert Camilla Tominey.

While the memoir could be "uncomfortable' for the royal family to read, the Duke will be “mindful” of “not causing too much upset to granny” who otherwise has had a tough past year.

Harry is set to release his memoir later in 2022. According to Penguin Random House, Harry will “share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

While announcing the book, Harry ensured that people knew that "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

He added: "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”