Prince Charles former butler shares hilarious job interview with royal

Prince Charles conduct with his staffers is laid bare by former butler, Grant Harrold.

Speaking to the Royal Family Channel, Grant spilled the beans on his job interview taken by the Prince of Wales. Charles himself.

Speaking to the Royal Family Channel, Mr Harrold said: "I remember, kind of looking, I can't believe this, I was so nervous about having tea because the butler came in with the tea...

"And I'm not going to even touch that because I'll get that badly wrong.

"He basically just asked about my upbringing. I told him my dreams and ambitions."

Mr Harrold then shared how he told the Prince that he was also interested in masonry, to which the father-of-two joked that Grant could also fix walls in times of need.

On his first day at the job, Grant recalled being trapped into the cupboard in order to avoid Charles.

The butler was busy working when he heard the future King down the hall. In order to hide from Charles, he pretended to go inside a room top find work.

"He entered the room in darkness and heard Charles acting confused outside, questioning if he was going to stay there," reports Express.co.uk.

"A red-faced Mr Harrold then left the small dark room and once again pretended he was supposed to be in there - before seeking another door to escape.

"As he left, he could hear Charles and Camilla laughing their heads off at the awkward encounter - and could hear them saying how cute it was," adds the outlet, referring to Grant's good 'ice breaker'