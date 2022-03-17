Tristan Thompson 'secret message' branded cheap trick to get Khloe Kardashian back

Tristan Thompson is trying to get back with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with an attention-seeking photo, claim fans.

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the NBA player posted a video of himself. A shirtless Thompson captions the clip: "Breakfast Klub" instead of 'Club.'

Soon after the video was posted, the serial cheater was accused of laying another trap for Khloe with her first name initial.

"Is he just trying to get her attention orrrrr...." wrote one netizen on the internet.

"Tristan is so thirsty with his shirtless pics," one person commented. "And him spelling club with a K is def a secret message to Khloe."

Meanwhile, Khloe is getting back to life as she is rumoured to be dating Trey Songz.

An insider reveals that Khloe "is in a really good place right now mentally. She feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds."

"Khloe is a really optimistic person and knows she will find love again," notes the source.