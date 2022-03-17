Prince Harry 'fed up' Prince William 'always had better than him'

Prince Harry always felt overshadowed by elder brother's fate, says royal expert.

Angela Levin in her column for The Sun in 2021 shared that the Duke of Sussex is “fed up" being the "spare to the heir”.

“Brother William always had things better than him," she began.

“Wills would go to tea with his great gran, the Queen Mother, for early lessons on how to be a monarch, but Harry wasn’t allowed to go.

“His big brother got better results than him at school and he always had to take second place and Meghan pointed out to him that this was not on.”

She added: “Prince Harry and his wife know they can score a huge number of points by opening up and saying all sorts of private things about the royals.

“And Harry now sees that he is winning by spouting nasty distasteful comments about his family," noting of his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The old comment is resurfaced after Prince Harry decided to opt out of Prince Philip's Memorial Service scheduled for March 29.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that Harry will not attend the event at Westminster Abbey, but hopes to visit the Queen “as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, Harry is ready to bring out his memoir to talk about his struggles.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said over the announcement.