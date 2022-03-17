BTS’ RM turns artist with glimpse of 2D charcoal canvas: Photos

BTS’ RM shocks fans with his brand new dive into canvas art in the latest social media post.
The post has been shared on Instagram and includes photo close-ups of the iron charcoal piece that is decorated with whites, blacks and green.
The boys from BTS are known for their talent, in both the music landscape and international fame.
So much so that their three-night-only performance at Permission to Dance on Stage revenue broke records never before realized.
