 
close
Thursday March 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

BTS’ RM turns artist with glimpse of 2D charcoal canvas: Photos

BTS’ RM steals breaths away with the release of his latest artistic endeavor and charcoal art

By Web Desk
March 17, 2022
BTS’ RM turns artist with glimpse of 2D charcoal canvas: Photos
BTS’ RM turns artist with glimpse of 2D charcoal canvas: Photos

BTS’ RM shocks fans with his brand new dive into canvas art in the latest social media post.

The post has been shared on Instagram and includes photo close-ups of the iron charcoal piece that is decorated with whites, blacks and green.

Check it out below:

BTS’ RM turns artist with glimpse of 2D charcoal canvas: Photos
BTS’ RM turns artist with glimpse of 2D charcoal canvas: Photos

The boys from BTS are known for their talent, in both the music landscape and international fame.

BTS’ RM turns artist with glimpse of 2D charcoal canvas: Photos
BTS’ RM turns artist with glimpse of 2D charcoal canvas: Photos

So much so that their three-night-only performance at Permission to Dance on Stage revenue broke records never before realized. 