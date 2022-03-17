Daniel Radcliffe talks ‘natural fit’ as next Spider-Man: ‘I would do that’

Daniel Radcliffe breaks down his brewing interest in reprising a role for Marvel.
The actor got candid about his interest in the franchise during an interview with Insider.
He was quoted saying, "Like everything, if it was cool and weird and different and had something that I really loved about it, then absolutely, I would do that."
"The one I would be a natural fit for has now been done by three very good actors," Radcliffe later went on to admit.
But, at the end of the day, "Tom Holland is incredible and no one could ever replace him, so I'll let that one go."
Radcliffe has been open about his love for the superhero genre for years now, and once even dressed up as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in order to attend Comic-Con in San Diego.
