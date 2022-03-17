Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr join hands against controversial gas pipeline

The Royal Bank of Canada has been urged by Hollywood celebrities to stop financing the Coastal GasLink, a gas pipeline in northwestern British Columbia without the consent of local hereditary chiefs.

Actors, filmmakers and musicians have signed a petition in support of "Indigenous Peoples".

The petition, organized by Indigenous Climate Action, is signed by Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Jane Fonda, and Robert Downey Jr., alongside many other among actors, artists, athletes and musicians.

The petition read, "We, the undersigned, demand that City National Bank’s parent company, Royal Bank of Canada:

"Withdraw support from the Coastal GasLink pipeline, effective immediately.

Uphold, affirm and respect the rights of Indigenous peoples. It is critical that CNB and RBC not only “respect” the rights of Indigenous Peoples, but adhere to policies and practices that ensure the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) of Indigenous peoples as defined in the United Nations Declaration of The Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) under Article 32.

Stop funding fossil fuel expansion. CNB and RBC must end the funding of extreme fossil fuel expansion projects, specifically fracking and tar sands. The Alberta tar sands are exacerbating the climate crisis and why Canada is unable to meet its international climate commitments as agreed to at COP 26."