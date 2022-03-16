Bella Hadid reveals feeling gut-wrenching self-hate from Gigi Hadid comparisons

Bella Hadid recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled the damaging impact Gigi Hadid comparisons left on her body and soul.

The star got candid about everything during her latest interviews with Vogue.

There she started by admitting, "I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing."

"That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

"I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business?" Bella added.

"But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove," she added before concluding.