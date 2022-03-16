Camila Cabello talks of the benefits of therapy amid anxiety struggles

Camila Cabello recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the impact therapy and meditation has played on helping her deal with anxiety woes.

The singer got candid about it all during her candid chat with People magazine for the Women of Worth initiative.

During the course of the initiative, she dived deep into her album release and was quoted saying, "Therapy was a big part of me feeling better."



The Grammy award-winning singer also went on to say that she’s been in therapy since the "Therapy was a big part of me feeling better," and has always been open to self-improvement.

She also added, "I wanted to do anything that made me feel better."

But it was a long road to get to where she is now. Before concluding Cabello also added, "I started meditating every day. I worked with a few different therapists, and so I found one that I feel like really helps."