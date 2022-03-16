Meet Prince Harry and William's two lesser-known siblings

Prince Harry and William share two step-siblings throughs stepmom Duchess Camilla

Prince Harry and Prince William may be two of the most famous brothers in the world, but did you know that they also have two other siblings that many people are probably not aware of?

The existence of Prince Harry and Prince William’s two half-siblings isn’t exactly a secret, however, not many people know of them despite Harry and William’s massive popularity around the world.

Harry and William share another brother and a sister through their father’s marriage to Camilla Parker, the future Queen Consort, who shares the two children with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was married to Bowles, an army officer, from 1973 to 1995, with the pair sharing two kids, Tom Parker-Bowles, now 47, and Laura Lopes, now 44.

Despite their mother’s marriage to Charles, the future King of Britain, Tom and Laura live relatively normal lives; Tom is a food writer and critic and Laura works as an art curator.

While they keep a low profile in their day-to-day lives, Tom and Laura are said to be close to their step-siblings Harry and William; both the brothers attended Laura’s wedding in 2006 and Laura also served as a bridesmaid at Willaim and Kate’s 2011 royal wedding.