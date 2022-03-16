Bella Hadid 'regrets' she got nose job at 14

Bella Hadid admits getting cosmetic surgery during teenage was a bad decision.

Speaking to U.S Vogue for their April issue, the 25-year-old supermodel revealed that she regrets getting a nose job at a tender age of 14.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it."

Talking about how she has been accused of getting lip fillers and other procedures over the years, Bella falsified rumours around her various cosmetic surgeries.

"People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy," she told Vogue.

"I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me."

In 2018, during a conversation with InStyle, Bella slammed rumours of her getting surgeries.

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that," she said. "And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling."

She continued: "I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face."