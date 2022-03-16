Sydney Sweeney says Cassie 'still wants love' in Euphoria: 'That’s her thing'

Sydney Sweeney is touching candidly upon her character in Euphoria .

The star, who made headlines with her risque role as Cassie Howard in the HBO Max hit show, says that the explicit story line was essential to play the character.

The star told Teen Vogue this week that Cassie has been searching for true love but also wants 'more' in her life.

"She still wants love, that’s always her thing. But it’s not her main intention at the end of this season,"said the star.

Sydney added how "she’s willing to risk everything, even her own moral sanity, for something and someone who she hopes treats her the way she dreams of treating them."

Talking about some of the more explicit scenes in the show, and clearing the air around director Sam Levinson's vision, Sydney added that she was never made uncomfortable on the sets.

"I never asked him to cut any scenes," she. "It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, "Oh, my God."' she spoke of the earlier confusion, which sparked debate over Levinson.

"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn't feel comfortable with,"she said.

Speaking on the explicit role, Sydney added: "I think it's important to the storyline and the character. There's a purpose to what that character is going through. That's the character.

"We show this character's life and what they're going through. Cassie's body is a different form of communication for her," she added.

"I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me," concluded Sydney.