Bella Hadid recalls 'crying at lunch in greenroom' during anxiety battle

Bella Hadid recalls 'crying at lunch in greenroom' while fighting anxiety

Bella Hadid is opening up about her mental health issues.

The 25-year-old supermodel turned to a psychiatric facility due to intense burnout and depression from career-related pressures.

Speaking to U.S Vogue for their April issue, the sister of Gigi Hadid spoke exclusively about her mental suffering

"For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone," began Bella. "I wouldn't show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing."

She recalls she "didn't know what she was crying about" before admitting that she used to be tough on herself because people on the outside believed she had nothing to be sad about.

"I became manic. I bleached my hair. I looked like a troll doll. Then I dyed it—it looked like a sunrise. That should have been the first sign," she added.

The diva later spent approximately two weeks at a treatment facility in Tennessee where she focused on Western psychiatry, talk therapy and medication.

Bella went on to add how she has worked 350 days a year for the past seven years. Her mental health struggles have now made her put herself above professional commitments.