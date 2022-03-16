Dwayne Johnson recalls the ‘pain of darker years’ in anticipation for ‘Young Rock’

Actor Dwayne Johnson takes a walk down memory lane over a candid and rare snap of his family, standing arm in arm. All in anticipation of the release of Young Rock.

The actor reminisced over everything via an Instagram post that featured a photo of him with his parents and a snap of the cast that’s going to play Young Rock.



The image features a shirtless Johnson standing with his arm around his mom Ata Johnson and dad Rocky Johnson.

The actor then penned a lengthy caption highlighting every feature, stance and facial cue made by his parents, in honour of the ‘hard struggles ‘they were going through at the time.

The caption alongside the photo reads, “Here’s a crazy throwback to 1987. My dad, Rocky Johnson. My mom, Ata Johnson. Me at 15yrs old.”

“This pic is very telling of the times as we all look fairly miserable,” the caption also goes on to say.

“6 months earlier we were evicted off the island of HAWAII and forced to move to Tennessee. Then 3 months later, we were forced to leave Tennessee. Complicated story.”

Near the end, “We wound up settling in, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where this pic was taken. And I was just suspended from my new school (Freedom High) for fighting. And arrested for theft.”

“My old man had a lot of pressure on him just to pay the rent. As did my mom. You can see it in their faces.”

“Luckily I eventually got my [expletive] together and found a few buddies who I started going to the gym with, who eventually became my best friends. (Nick T & Joey G).”

“And finally, I LOVE the pic of our beautiful and talented actors playing my family,” he added in a shoutout.



