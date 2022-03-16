 
Meghan Markle's faith in humanity restored after co-actor refused to lie about her

By Web Desk
March 16, 2022
Meghan Markle's "Cuts" co-star Simon Rex has said that  the Duchess of Sussex thanked him after he turned down an offer of  $70,000 to say that he slept with her.

The  American actor last year revealed hat he was offered   $70,000 by  British tabloids.

In a latest interview with The Guardian, Meghan's former friend said he was in need of money when multiple tabloids wanted him to say he slept with his "Cuts" co-star.

“I was broke as f***! I really needed the money."But I'll be on food stamps before I do that."

Rex said that Markle thanked him in a letter, which he framed and keeps at his home in Joshua Tree in Southern California.

"She said: 'It's nice to know there are still good people," Rex said.