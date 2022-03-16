Meghan Markle's faith in humanity restored after co-actor refused to lie about her

Meghan Markle's "Cuts" co-star Simon Rex has said that the Duchess of Sussex thanked him after he turned down an offer of $70,000 to say that he slept with her.

The American actor last year revealed hat he was offered $70,000 by British tabloids.

In a latest interview with The Guardian, Meghan's former friend said he was in need of money when multiple tabloids wanted him to say he slept with his "Cuts" co-star.

“I was broke as f***! I really needed the money."But I'll be on food stamps before I do that."

Rex said that Markle thanked him in a letter, which he framed and keeps at his home in Joshua Tree in Southern California.

"She said: 'It's nice to know there are still good people," Rex said.