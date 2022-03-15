BTS' Jimin all set to make his OST debut with Netflix’s K-drama, ‘Our Blues’

BTS’ member Jimin is gearing up for his OST debut with Netflix's K-Drama, Our Blues and since then ARMY cannot keep calm.

The tvN drama is a television series starring Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, and Cha Seung-won. It also features Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin. However, it is set to premiere on April 9.

On Tuesday, Soompi a Yamyam Entertainment source said, “Jimin will be participating as an OST singer for tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama Our Blues. Since world-class group BTS’s Jimin will be joining us, we will energize the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonizes well with the flow of the story.”

To note, Yamyam Entertainment is a production company that is in charge of the OST for Our Blues.

The drama has been written by Noh Hee Kyung, who is known for shows such as It’s Okay, That’s Love; That Winter, The Wind Blows; Dear My Friends, and Live. The series takes place at the backdrop of Jeju Island.

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter and congratulated Jimin for his debut.

One fan wrote, "We've been waiting for it for years!" "I'm soo excited it's Jimin's first OST since debut!!!"