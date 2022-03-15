Anna Sorokin sent back to Germany, reports suggest

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin, who went by the name of Anna Delvey, was deported to Germany last night as per reports.
A source revealed to The Post that Anna was not happy about the news as she wanted to remain in the US.
Anna had also filed an appeal to remain in the US, which was denied as per a claim by a German newspaper Spiegel Panorama.
Her plea was to be heard on April 19, which apparently will not happen now.
Anna scammed the American elites by posing as a rich heiress who was raising funds to launch a social club in Manhattan. She swindled her friends and lived a luxurious live in hotels without paying anything.
She was ultimately convicted of fraud in 2019 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. However, she was released on good behaviour, after spending 4 years in jail.
In February, Netflix launched a series titled Inventing Anna, which was based on her life.
