Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla Sjöholm demands 'justice' from new judge

Tinder Swindler victim, Pernilla Sjöholm has lost against bank that wired payments to Simon Leviev.

The 35-year-old challenged the bank in Amsterdam where on Monday, the judge did not rule in her favour. Now, Pernilla aims to go to a new judge who can help her have a 'fair trial.'

“I transferred all that money in 2018, the year that ING received a mega fine because the bank did not do enough against money laundering,” she told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. We think ING could have done more to protect us, because we transferred our money to a scammer who was already on fraud lists.”

"She claims Leviev – whose real name is Shimon Hayut – was already on fraud watch lists at the time, and therefore the bank should never have authorized her payments to him," reports Page Six.

According to De Telegraaf, Pernilla's lawyer Herman Loonstein reveals that his client would fly back to Sweden to claim her rights.

“I’d rather fly back to Amsterdam at another time and then get a fair trial,” said Pernilla.