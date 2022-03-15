Kanye West wants trolls to stop judging him over 'time I leave an instagram post up'

Kanye is irritated by netizens and media outlets judging his actions.

Turning to his Instagram on Monday, the 44-year-old lashed out at a publication for referring his social media videos as 'wild claims.'

"What do you mean wild claims ???? My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal," he began.

The father-of-four continued, "thank God My family has been broken My name has been dragged and dropped The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits I was called a stalker by random has beens There’s multiple attempts to gas light me SKETE called this “legally single” person my wife."

Accusing Kim of purposely triggering him, Ye continued, "I am not ramped up I successfully avoided doing anything that would give them reason to put a restraining order on me She think it’s funny to try to drive me over the edge but I didn’t let them."

Kanye then turned to keyboard critics, firing them for being judgemental.

"Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives."

He added: "A lot of baby mamas play like this across the world But nobody finna play with me or my children I know that Kim and SKETE are pawns in a bigger game."

"Lord forgive them I made those videos because she ignored my text about bringing my children to church then had her boyfriend text me and brag about being in bed with “my wife” Then tell me “he could help me” concluded Kanye after feeling gas-lit bu Davidson.