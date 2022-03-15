Kate Middleton steals the limelight at Commonwealth Day service

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton won the hearts of the royal fans as she attended the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day with Prince William and other members of the royal family.



They joined future king Prince Charles and Camilla in representing the royal family as Queen Elizabeth was unable to attend the event.

The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, was represented by the Prince of Wales at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

The stunning photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton were posted on their official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The Duchess of Cambridge won the hearts of the royal fans as she wore a blue ensemble — a wool crepe coat dress with a silk velvet collar.

She accessorized with a coordinating hat and carried a pair of gloves.

Kate and William posted the pictures with caption, “Fantastic to come together to celebrate #CommonwealthDay and modern, vibrant and diverse communities across the globe at Westminster Abbey today.”

Shortly after they shared the adorable photos, fans flooded the comment section with praises and heart emojis.

One fan commented, “The Duke and duchess are beautiful and they really love and appreciate the children. Wonderful future King and Queen. I love them” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are pure beauty and class on the inside and out!!! They will be a Great King and Queen!,” said another fan.