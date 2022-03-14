Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker desperate to welcome their first child together, reveals new trailer

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker set tongues wagging as they revealed their desire for a baby in a new trailer for the family’s show on Monday.



In a new trailer for "The Kardashians", the couple are seen visiting a doctor’s office.



“Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kardashian narrates as footage of Barker’s October 2021 proposal plays. The next scene shows the lovebirds, with the Poosh founder wearing her usual skeleton onesie, talking to a doctor who asks for a "sample."

“We’ll take our mics off so you don’t get the audio,” Kardashian says, laughing. It isn’t specified that the doctor in question is a fertility specialist.

The action-packed trailer dropped just days after fans heavily speculated on social media that Kardashian, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, could be expecting.

Kourtney and Travis' appearance in the new trailer of their Hulu series delighted fans as they even began to speculate about the gender of their unborn.