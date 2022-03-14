Khloé Kardashian and ex Trey Songz, accused of rape, seen hanging out in LA

File Footage





Khloé Kardashian seems to be particularly drawn to drama involving her exes; she was allegedly spotted out with problematic ex Trey Songs, who is accused of rape and sexual assault, in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to alleged eyewitness accounts, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Trey were allegedly seen at The Nice Guy in LA, with no other person accompanying them.

The former couple was spotted by an online watchdog, who shared the news with Instagram celeb gossip account Deuxmoi in a direct message that read, “Khloé Kardashian and Trey Songz at The Nice Guy right now in LA! Unsure if it’s a date.”

The DM further mentioned: “It definitely is just them two together in a booth + her bodyguard.”

No photos of the sighting were shared, and the authenticity of the sighting remains murky as of now, however, Deuxmoi's record of celeb sightings remains pretty strong.