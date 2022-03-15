Jason Momoa shares support for step-daughter Zoe Kravitz: ‘We are so proud of you’

Jason Momoa was all supportive for step daughter Zoe Kravitz before Saturday Night Live hosting debut.
Taking to Instagram, the Aquaman star reposted a promo of the show as he encouraged everyone to watch the Batman actor’s debut.
The 42-year-old actor captioned the post, “We are so proud of you Zoe Kravitz everyone watch SNL tonight! Aloha j”
In another post, he shared a poster of Kravitz after the show, as he wrote beside it, “I am so proud of you! You killed it! Aloha p bear”
Momoa has been really supportive of his step daughter even though he broke off with her mother, Lisa Bonet, in January 2022.
He also cheered for the actor at her super hero movie premiere with her boyfriend Channing Tatum.
Momoa married the 33-year-old actor’s mother Lisa in 2017 after dating her for 12 years.
The band will perform at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, their first show in the British city for more than 50 years, as...
"Serena and Venus you are such marvels -- however you do not play against the guys as I have to," she said.
Kate is nown as Daphne Clark when she goes away, and William goes by the alias of Danny Collins: report
Princess Charlene came home to Monaco just in time for husband Prince Albert’s birthday
Brent Renaud died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine
Pete Davidson is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezos’ space travel venture Blue Origin