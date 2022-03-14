Kanye West and his new flame Chaney Jones get cozy during a date night

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Chaney Jones are fully enjoying their new romantic journey amid Kim and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance.

The rapper and his new ladylove Chaney were full of laughs as they appeared together at the NBA game in Miami on Saturday.

The new lovebirds outing come just hours after Kane's ex-wife Kim Kardashian went Instagram official with her new beau Pete Davidson.

The 44-year-old rapper looked pretty happy with new love interest Chaney Jones. The two were spotted getting cozy at the date night.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones enjoy romantic date night in Miami after Kim and Petes post

The Heartless rapper was seen sitting courtside with his model girlfriend during the match. They were looking like giddy school children laughing and chatting together, while the rapper managed to grab a moment to catch-up with music producer Future who sat next to the pair.

Kanye and Chaney made their relationship Instagram official last month after the rapper's split from actress Julia Fox.

Fans have drawn comparisons between Kanye's new ladylove Chaney and his ex-wife Kim, with both sporting long dark hair and similar fashion sense. While, the influencer recently cleared the air by insisting any likeness between her and Kim is completely random genetics, as she has ‘never’ had plastic surgery on her face.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian finally went Instagram-official with her new beau Pete Davidson after being declared legally single amid Kanye West divorce.