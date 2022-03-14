Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies at 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died at the age of 71 on Sunday.
He was the acclaimed actor best known for his Oscar-winning performance in 1985’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and his work in “Broadcast News,” “A History of Violence” and “Children of a Lesser God.”
His death was confirmed by one of his friends to Variety.
The actor was nominated for four Oscars over the course of his long career, scoring two best actor nominations for “Broadcast News” and “Children of a Lesser God” and a supporting actor nod for less than 10 minutes of screen time in “A History of Violence.”
William Hurt was one of the most heralded performers of the 1980s, becoming a reluctant bankable, movie star.
