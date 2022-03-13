Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2’ makers to kickstart sequel, plans to target wider audience

The makers of Pushpa are all set to begin the sequel of the most popular movie in the near future, reported Pinkvilla.

It is reported that the makers are aiming to make adjustments to the script that will have a stronger impact on the north Indian audience.

Director Sukumar, who had not anticipated a two-part film before, made changes to the script presenting it as Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule.

Now that he started to revise the script for the second part of the pan-India film, he has stated that the script will be polished in order to make a bigger mark.

To note, Pushpa is a regional movie, which eventually appealed to a broad audience. As the first part caused such a stir, small changes in the script for the sequel will help the makers.

Well, Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and their team have warmed up and are ready to begin shooting for Pushpa: The Rule. It is reported that the second part of the movie would show Allu Arjun's flamboyant side, as he rules the sandalwood smuggling world in the movie.

With Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the second part will have other actors play important roles.