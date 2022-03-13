Daniel Radcliffe rebuffs rumours on playing Wolverine role in 'Doctor Strange 2'

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, widely known for his role as Harry Potter, has put rumours to rest on playing Wolverine in Marvel's upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Reports had claimed earlier this year that Marvel was looking for shorter actors to portray Wolverine in upcoming films and Taron Egerton was the new Wolverine but after his denial, Daniel's name did the rounds.

Recently, the Jungle actor responded to speculations while speaking with ComicBook.com at the premiere of his new film, The Lost City.

Daniel said, "So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'"

The actor added that he didn't feel Marvel would go for him after Hugh Jackman but challenged the studio to prove him wrong. He said, "I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

To note, Daniel rose to fame playing the lead in the eight Harry Potter films, based on the bestselling book franchise written by JK Rowling. Since then, he has acted in a number of independent films.