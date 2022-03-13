Rosalía criticised for wearing ‘Bed Bath & Beyond comforter’ for SNL performance

Rosalía on Saturday marked her first solo performance on Saturday Night Live

Rosalía on Saturday marked her first solo performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL), however, her choice of clothing left her as the butt of online jokes with people calling it an outfit bought at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Rosalía took to the SNL stage on Match 13 to the tunes of two hit songs, and made quite the style statement with an oversized quilted dress that earned the label of being a product of ‘Bed Bath & Beyond’.

Fans of the comedy show took to social media to share their two cents about Rosalía’s performance with one user commenting, “One thing I have in common with Rosalia is that neither of us were actually singing on #SNL.”





One user took a dig at her outfit, writing, “Tonight’s Saturday Night Live musical guest Rosalía is brought to you by Bed Bath & Beyond,” while another added, “Why is Rosalía wearing a comforter and a no slip bathmat on her head?”

“Rosalia is probably the worst snl performance I’ve ever seen,” shared one user.

Not all reactions were as negative, with one user stating, “Never heard of Rosalía before, but like her voice and sound.”

The performance marked Rosalía’s solo debut on SNL; she has earlier performed alongside Bad Banny in 2021.