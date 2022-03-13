Meghan Markle royal compatibility analyzed: ‘Never about others’

Experts break down the possibility of Meghan Markle fitting into the Firm’s mould being an ‘all about me’ American.



This observation and analysis have been issued by US journalist Lee Cohen, in one of his latest interviews with Express UK.

There he was quoted saying, "Suffice to say she certainly has not endeared herself to the British and that's a great shame because the UK opened her with welcoming arms from the beginning.”



"They were very enthusiastic and owing to perhaps a misunderstanding on her part of what it means to be a member of the Royal Family or complete disinterest.”

"Largely, I think it's owing to the fact that service in the Royal Family is all about focus on others and not oneself and that seems to run counter to her plans.”

In light of that, "I don't think it was ever a good fit for Meghan Markle to be a member of the Royal Family."