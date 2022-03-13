Traci Braxton, sister of Toni Braxton, dies at 50

Traci Braxton, sister of Toni Braxton, has passed away at 50.
The news of his sibling's sad demise was dropped by Toni herself on Saturday. Turning to his Instagram, she shared a monochrome photo of the deceased, dubbing her an angel.
"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," began Toni.
"Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," Toni continued.
"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life," the "Un-Break My Heart" singer added. "We are family forever."
The news was later confirmed by the Braxton family.
Take a look:
