Hilary Duff remises over ‘high stress’ shoot experience in early career days

Hilary Duff recently sat down for a chat and got candid about some of the most traumatic experiences she’s had in Hollywood during the early days of her career.



The actor recalled the anxiety-inducing moments while taking a lie detector test and even spoke of some of her career highs and lows.

She began by admitting, "I remember being like, 'This is cool I was included in this,' but no, this was a very high stress, anxiety-inducing day."



The revelations were in regards to Duff’s first-ever magazine shoot for Vanity Fair back in 2003, for their 'It's Totally Raining Teens' cover.

"I was almost in tears after this shoot," she ended up admitting. "They tried that dress on me, I wasn't comfortable but they told me there was no time cause everyone else took up too much time with their fittings."

"Then I was given a choice on whether I wanted to wear flats or heels. I chose flats and was immediately handed heels and told they looked better."

"Then we were all lined up, stared at and approved. I was 15 and felt for the first time my identity being erased and the pressure to shut up and do what you are told.”

Near the end of it all "I felt like meat. Since then, I have found my voice. Never again."