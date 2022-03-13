Kate Hudson’s yellow outfit serves up major nostalgic vibes; take a look

Kate Hudson took fans on a trip to nostalgia as she recreated her iconic look from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Recently, the Almost Famous actress was spotted in Los Angeles and showed off a skin-tight dress which served up some major Andie Anderson vibes as it was similar to her character's signature look.

The 42-year-old actress donned a figure-hugging dress featuring spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical split skirt, which highlighted her toned legs.

However, she completed her look with sneakers and sunglasses.

To note, In the 2003 rom-com, Kate famously donned a yellow slinky silk floor-length gown with a plunging back topped off with the "Isadora diamond" in the film's pivotal gala scene.

The gorgeous gown instantly became one of the most iconic fashion moments in movie history.

The Fablectics founder admitted that after wrapping her role as magazine how-to writer Andie Anderson, she didn't keep the iconic gown.

"You know what? I have no idea where that dress is," she told Elle last May. "I know it was Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina's team. I do not know where it is, but I feel like we should find it!"

While Kate is on a mission to track down the film's frock, her costar Matthew McConaughey is keen on the idea of a sequel.

"I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel," he admitted on E!'s Daily Pop in November 2020. "And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one."

"And it lasts!" he added. "People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit."