Inside Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz’s romantic date night: see pic

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz recently gave fans a glimpse of love-filled dinner date as the couple marked the occasion with a recreated scene of Lady & The Tramp.

Taking to Instagram, the model dropped a photo of from their private dinner as she recalled 1955 animated classic while sharing a breadstick with her other half instead of a spaghetti noodle.

To perfectly nail the adorable moment, Klum captioned the post with lyrics of the same sing that was splayed in the movie during the scene.

“Oh this is the night … its a beautiful night .. and we call it…. Bella Notte,” she wrote.

The couple took their vows in 2019 after sparking dating rumours in 2018 during NBC program.

The renowned name of fashion industry remained in multiple relationships before she got married to her now-husband.



During her conversation with US Weekly, she talked about introducing Kaulitz to her kids.

“I'm sure it's not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges," she shared.