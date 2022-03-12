Prince Harry’s ‘unfortunate remarks’ went down ‘like a lead balloon’ about the Marvels

Prince Harry’s comments about the Markles once went ‘down fast’ like ‘a lead balloon.



This claim has been made by royal journalist and broadcaster Jennie Bond in the channel 5 documentary, Harry and Meghan Vs The Monarchy.

In it, Ms Bond can be heard saying, “Harry was guest editing the Today programme on Radio 4 shortly afterwards and he said he’d had a lot of fun at Christmas.”

“And then he made a rather unfortunate remark, he said: ‘I suppose it’s the family she never had’, meaning Meghan.”

“Well, that went down like a lead balloon with the Markle family, obviously. And it’s a remark they’ve never forgotten.”