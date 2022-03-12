Kanye West enjoys with Chaney Jones as Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with Pete Davidson

Kanye West seems paying no heed to his former wife Kim Kardashian, who confirmed her romance with Pete Davidson, as the US rapper took his new girlfriend out on a date.
Chaney Jones turned to Instagram and shared her first post after the US reality TV star took her romance to social media.
In the loved-up photos, doing rounds on the internet, the Stronger singer and Chaney can be seen enjoying a basketball match together.
Later, Chaney posted a sweet photo with Kanye to confirm their outing.
The lovebirds can be seen sporting all black outfits.
Earlier on Saturday, Kim Kardashian, who has been dating Pete Davidson for a couple of months, publicly confirmed her romance with the SNL star in a series of adorable photos on Instagram.
