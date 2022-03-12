Grimes dating Chelsea Manning after second breakup with Elon Musk

Grimes has reportedly moved on from Elon Musk.

The 33-year-old singer is dating leaker Chelsea Manning after breaking up with the SpaceX founder, confirms Page Six

“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” an insider tells the outlet. “They’ve been living together in Austin.”

While the couple has not yet exclusively talked about their romance, both Grimes and Manning have engaged in a serious of flirtatious tweets in the past few months.

In December, Grimes tweeted, “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

To this, Manning replied, “vouch" only to earn validation from the singer.

"Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these dayy," Grimes cheekily responded.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about Elon Musk, Grimes described her relationship very 'fluid.'

"There's no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid," she explained in a Vanity Fair cover story. "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

The mother-of-two however has since confirmed that she has split with the tech giant.