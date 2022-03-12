Kim Kardashian romances Pete Davidson in FIRST EVER Instagram photo

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are making their relationship Instagram official!

The couple, who has been dating for a couple of months, publicly confirmed their romance with a series of adorable photos.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the SKIMS founder donned a dramatic, furry outfit to pose with her Saturday Night Live beau

Kim's shoulder-length hair were coordinated by a pair of black rimmed sunglasses. Davidson on the contrary, channelled his usual casual look in white t-shirt paired with brown jacked and black pants.

"Whose car are we gonna take?!" captioned Kim alongside the photos, referring to Ben Affleck's 2010 film The Town.

The Kardashian family and close friends were quick to react to Kim's debut photo with Davidson.

"I love this," wrote sister Khloe Kardashian.

"BOOP THERE HE IS," added another.

"Love you two together," complimented another.

Kim's new photos come days after she was declared legally single by an LA court. The 41-year-old was earlier married to rapper Kanye West.