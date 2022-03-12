‘Overwhelmed:’ Cher talks about ‘having personal problems’ in latest post

Legendary singer Cher is back on social media and in her latest post, she apologized to her fans for being ‘MIA.’

On Friday, the popular television personality , who has finally ended her break from social networking sites, revealed that she has been facing 'some personal problems.’

Taking to Twitter, the Dancing Queen star wrote, “Sorry I’ve Been MIA. Been having Personal Problems.” Fans responded to her post and one of her follower asked, “You okay gal?”

Responding to her fans, the 75-year-old star said, “YA KNOW…NO.” She continued, “WE ALL,BUT SOMETIMES,WEA DIFFERENT KIND OF TEARS.TEARS THAT HURT.WE BECOME OVERWHELMED, REACH A LIMIT..THEN ARE FORCED 2 PUSH THAT LIMIT.”

She further added, “IVE BEEN ALIVE SINCE THE YEAR DOT & THESE YRS ARE THE WORST IVE EVER SEEN,..ADD FAMILY TO THAT,& ITS RECIPE FOR DIASTER CAKE.”

In another tweet, the Heart of Stone singer said that she’s better today. “SOMETIMES I REACH WHAT I THINK IS MY LIMIT,” she wrote. “THEN REALIZE,IVE GOT MILES MORE’LIMIT’IN ME.SOMETIMES I GET ON,WHAT I’THINK’IS MY LAST NERVE,THEN FIND LOTS MORE’LAST NERVES TO GET ON.”

“SOMETIMES I NEED TO REGROUP, REBOOT AND GIVE ME A TIME OUT, THEN SAY [expletive] THIS.I WONT STOP.”