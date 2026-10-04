Meghan Markle works out ‘one condition’ with Prince Harry for living in UK

Meghan Markle has given Prince Harry an ultimate condition of staying in the UK.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is struggling with her move to Cotswolds, is demanding regular trips back home in California as she adjust to her new normal.

According to the Telegraph, a source said: "Meghan’s heart is back in California, she wants to spend the holiday there with her mom. At the heart of this is the fact that Meghan is very homesick. She misses her friends, she misses her day-to-day routine and she really misses her mom. She talks to Doria every day, usually multiple times but it’s not the same as spending every weekend with her."

The source said: "With the kids in school, they can’t keep bouncing between California and the U.K. whenever they feel like it, so they’ve got some difficult decisions coming up because they are not on the same page

“She’s willing to tough it out in England but it will be a lot more bearable for her if they can make regular trips back,”said the insider.